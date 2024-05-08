Registration open for Ohio Veterans Conference

The Ohio Veterans Conference will be held Aug. 3 in Columbus. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Registration is now open for the highly anticipated Ohio Veterans Conference, which will bring together former service members and their supporters from all parts of Ohio, availing them to resources, inspirational speakers, informative breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

Under the guidance of ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst and the support of Governor Mike DeWine, this biennial conference is designed for all veterans – men and women of service from every background, every era, each branch of the military, and from all walks of life.

The conference is expected to draw several hundred veterans and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Ohio Union on The Ohio State University’s campus, 1739 N. High St., Columbus.

Register now via Eventbrite and join us at the Ohio Veterans Conference!

Conference attendees will have daylong access to the resource fair and will have ample opportunity to meet fellow veterans, learn about key services, and listen to several subject matter experts on topics such as healthcare, financial wellness, taxation benefits, and updates on legislation that affects veterans and military families.

The keynote speaker is retired Army General Dr. Rhonda Cornum — a surgeon, healthcare executive, author, and former POW who will share her amazing story to illustrate the importance of pursuing resiliency and embracing whole health in our lives.

You will have the opportunity to meet with veteran organizations regarding federal and state benefits at the expo, obtain your veteran ID card, network at the education and career expo, have your resume reviewed by a human resources specialist, find out how to support veteran-owned businesses, participate in a VA whole health activity like yoga or crafting, and so much more.

In short, veterans, spouses, caregivers, and advocates won’t want to miss the 2024 Ohio Veterans Conference.

Exhibitor applications remain open for the resource fair, allowing veteran-owned businesses, veterans service organizations, government agencies, VA program representatives, employers, financial services, volunteer services, and other vendors to directly connect with hundreds of veterans. Space is limited, so don’t delay in securing your spot. Apply now to be an exhibitor by downloading and filling out the application form. Once you have fully filled out the application, you can send it to our department via [email protected] or mail it to Ohio Department of Veterans Services, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Ohio is home to nearly 700,000 veterans and currently ranks fifth nationally among all states in terms of veteran population.

You can keep on top of details and developments on this event in the coming weeks and months by visiting OhioVets.gov.