Reid Health earns top safety grade

RICHMOND, Ind. — For the third straight time, Reid Health has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog.

Leapfrog assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our patients,” said Vinay Bhooma, MD, Vice President/Chief Medical Officer for Reid Health. “This recognition is the result of the hard work and dedication each Reid team member brings to their role every day.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the spring and fall.

“Everyone who works at Reid Health should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Reid Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

To see Reid Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our patients. This recognition is the result of the hard work and dedication each Reid team member brings to their role every day.” — Vinay Bhooma, MD, Vice President/Chief Medical Officer for Reid Health

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow The Leapfrog Group on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and sign up for their newsletter.