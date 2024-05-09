Music was highlight of event

Entertainer Noah Back rocks the crowd at the recent Food Truck & Craft Show Rally at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Ted Finnarn

Fair Food Truck & Craft Show Rally Rocked by Great Music

GREENVILLE — The sky cleared just in time, over the Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 4, for people to experience the scheduled Food Truck & Craft Show Rally, along with a delightful circus in the Coliseum, that was well attended by throngs of families. However, the highlight of the weekend event was of course, as it always is, the music at the Gazebo that was skillfully organized by producer Jason Blackburn with seasoned sound-man Steve Markland at the controls.

First on at 11 a.m., were local favorites Mora & the Boys, who played their remarkable style of country and pop, much to the satisfaction of the onlookers. Then at the stroke of noon, along comes the spectacular Noah Back, originally from Lewisburg, who has recently gained a national following with his ability to orchestrate almost any song that guests might request. Back, who recently was off the music entertainment circuit due to an unfortunate automobile accident, was “back” in top form at the fair, as he rocked the packed audience with requests for artists Elvis Presly, Johnny Cash & others. Truly a great weekend at the Darke County Fairgrounds.