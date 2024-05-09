Softball regular season ends and postseason begins; high school softball roundup

Ansonia senior Abby Kramer had 5+ strikeouts in back to back games. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley junior Caiden Fritz gets a game in this season after coming back from an ACL injury. Bradford freshman Chloe Hocker sends it over to first base.

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school softball games from May 6 – 8.

Ansonia 10 (19-6, 9-2) vs Bradford 1 (7-16, 4-7)

BRADFORD — Ansonia rode the momentum from a seven-run second inning to grab the road win over Bradford.

They scored all seven runs in the inning with two outs. Ansonia head coach David Fisherback said the team’s confidence at the plate makes them dangerous with two outs.

“Our girls got confidence. They know that we can score anytime. That’s one thing we’ve been doing. We keep putting the bat on the ball and being patient. Give Bradford a lot of credit, they’re a young team,” Fisherback said.

The Lady Railroaders drove in their first run in the bottom of the first inning. They were then one out away from leaving the top of the second with the lead.

Bradford head coach Shon Shaffer said he has been preaching to the team about the how much they have improved this season. They went from racking up errors to being a play or two away from keeping the game close.

“That’s the number two team in our four bracket district. Twenty-two teams and they’re (Ansonia) the number two team. I thought we were right there with them. We were just a couple plays away,” Schaffer said.

Senior Bailey Schmit gave Ansonia the lead with a two-run single. Senior Maddie Buckingham followed it up with a two-run single of her own. Sophomore Ava Thatcher, senior Abby Kramer and freshman Addison Geyer each drove in a run to go up 7-1.

Fisherback said the team did a great job of carrying their momentum from the Tri-Village game into this game. While they lost that game, they came back and made it a close game in the later innings.

Bradford battled the rest of the game. They held Ansonia to three runs and got themselves out of a few jams.

Shaffer said he was happy to see the team able to get four to five hits off of a stout pitcher like Kramer. At the same time, Kramer and Ansonia did a great job limiting base runners and not allowing Bradford to gain much momentum.

Kramer had at least five strikeouts in the game. Sophomore Casey Bolin and senior Tegan Canan each took the mound for the Lady Railroaders.

The 13th seeded Lady Railroaders then had their season ended at the fourth seed Covington on May 7 in a 24-0 loss. The team will graduate seniors Tegan and Alani Canan.

The second seed Lady Tigers won 10-0 over 19th seed National Trail on May 8 in their first tournament game. Geyer had three RBI and a home run in the game. Schmit and Buckingham each had a RBI as well.

Kramer pitched all five innings and had eight strikeouts.

A win over Jackson Center will send Ansonia to the OHSAA Division IV Softball Southwest District Semi-Finals on May 14. They would host either fifth seed Russia or 16th seed Lehman Catholic.

Mississinawa Valley 3 (6-10, 4-7) vs Lehman Catholic 22 (8-11, 5-8)

UNION CITY — Like they have all season long, the Lady Blackhawks did all they could to overcome injuries and errors. The 14th seed lost to the 16th seed Lehman Catholic in the OHSAA Division IV Softball Southwest Sectional.

Head coach Max Guillozet said while they have three players willing to step up to fill the void at pitcher, the rest of the team still needs to make routine plays behind them.

“I’ve said this before, this game is 85-90% pitching. It’s what I told the Hoggatt twins and Kenzea Townsend after the game, ‘You three stepped up and tried. You did the best you could do.’ That’s all you could ask. That’s what they did,” Guillozet said.

Lehman Catholic scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Mississinawa Valley drove in a run in the bottom of the first on a RBI double by freshman Emma Brock. They scored another run in bottom of the second inning on a RBI single by junior Stephanie De La Torre.

After a shaky start, Mississinawa Valley made some plays defensively to keep the game close. After four innings, it was a 9-2 game in favor of Lehman Catholic.

Then the flood gates opened in the top of the fifth inning. Lehman Catholic scored 13 runs in what would be the final inning to seal the win.

The Lady Blackhawks went down swinging in the bottom of the fifth. In her first game of the season since coming off an ACL injury, junior Caiden Fritz drove in a run.

Guillozet said the team was plagued by errors and injuries all season long, but kept fighting through it.

The team will graduate three seniors: Kenzea Townsend, Makenna Guillozet and Tori Cooley. Guillozet said Townsend leaves the program with the school record for home runs in a career with seven. He said Makenna has been their shortstop and lead off hitter, two important positions on the team. Guillozet said Cooley is always upbeat in the dug out and brings positive energy to the team. All three will be missed.

“I can’t say enough about the three seniors. Really anybody that’s on the team,” Guillozet said.

Around the county:

Arcanum (19-8, 10-1)

The fourth seeded Lady Trojans were upset by the tenth seeded Northeastern, 3-2, on May 8 in the OHSAA Division III Softball Southwest Sectional. Northeastern scored two runs in the first inning and never gave up the lead. Junior Kenzie Byrne and freshman Cam Garbig each had a RBI. Senior Hannah Kendig pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits with four strikeouts. The team graduates seniors Kendig, Belle Harleman, Emilie Fout and Ashlyn Miller.

Franklin Monroe (7-20, 5-6)

The Lady Jets started the week with a 7-4 loss at Fort Recovery on May 6. They scored all four runs in the sixth inning. Senior Joanie Hall drove in two runs. Senior Keihl Johnson pitched four innings and had three strikeouts. As the 11th seed, the Lady Jets lost to the sixth seed Tri-County North 5-1 on the road in the OHSAA Division IV Softball Southwest Sectional. Hall drove in the team’s lone run of the game. Johnson had six strikeouts in six innings pitched. The team graduates seniors Hall, Johnson, Jozlynn Wintrow, Jocelyn Gray, Olivia Sease and Aleya Beatty.

Greenville (24-4, 17-1)

The one seed Lady Wave team won 11-0 over 11th seed Trotwood-Madison in the OHSAA Division II Softball Southwest Sectional on May 7. Junior Marissa Hicks had four RBI in the game. Sophomore Jaelyn Christman had three RBI and freshman Cloe Shuttleworth drove in a pair of runs. Junior Zoey Burns had five strikeouts in two innings pitched. Freshman Lizzie Shaffer had seven strikeouts in three innings pitched. A win over Oakwood would give Greenville another home game on May 14 in the District Semi-Finals against the winner of fourth seed Clinton Massie and seventh seed Monroe.

Tri-Village (19-1, 10-0)

The Lady Patriots won 13-3 over Coldwater on May 6. Tri-Village scored five runs in the first inning and five more runs in the third inning. Freshman Emma Greer had two RBI and a home run. Freshman Mylee Bierly had three RBI. Sophomore Tai Mize drove in a pair of runs as well. Sophomore Elizabeth Poling pitched all five innings and had two strikeouts. If Tri-Village gets past the 15th seeded Twin Valley South Lady Panthers, they would host the OHSAA Division IV Softball Southwest District Semi-Finals on May 14 against the winner of 21st seeded Fairlawn and sixth seed Tri-County North.

Versailles (15-8, 3-4)

The fifth seed Versailles Lady Tigers were upset by the seventh seed Milton-Union, 7-1, on May 8. Senior Lydia Hecht drove in the lone run for Versailles. The Tigers will graduate seniors Hecht, Colleen Hiestand, Jenna Dirksen, Carley Timmerman, Lauryn Cordonnier, Cassie Leach, Reagan Brown and Kailey Jenkinson.

