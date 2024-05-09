Versailles closes old projects, lifts water ban, and opens door for growth

Village Administrator Kyle Francis Provided photo

VERSAILLE — As old projects come to a close, new opportunities for growth in downtown begin.

The mandatory water restriction against lawn watering and pool fills that was put into place Oct. 12, 2023 will be lifted by the end of the week of May 5th.

“We wanted to go a few days with the new Reed Road Wellfield to ensure everything was working properly before lifting the restriction too early,” Village Administrator Kyle Francis said.

Public notice regarding this information will be sent out Friday, May 10 via One-Call and social media. This change is due to the new Reed Road Wellfield went into operation Monday, May 6 with pumping water from the wellfield to the water plant.

“The final bacteria sample came back clear on Sunday, and the line was clear to be put into service,” Francis said.

He said the village is trying to run the two wellfields here in Versailles in addition to the Reed Road field at a similar flow rate so that they are not running one harder than the other to spread out the water withdraw.

“They will continue to work this week to fine tune the correct well configurations to reach the appropriate gallons per minute into the plant,” Francis said.

Phase I and II are completing the dirt and lawn restoration. The pavement and grass will be replaced, and the final punchlist will be completed shortly. The Friends of Hole Field and Versailles Schools Athletic Department have also been pushing dirt to complete the project at the practice field.

“The football practice field area improvements adjacent to the former water plant have been completed,” Francis said. “All grading work is complete, irrigation lines supplied with water from Swamp Creek, and seeding work has taken place.”

The final building/electrical inspections for the new pool filtration building/system were completed earlier this week. Francis said lawn restoration work has begun with village personnel performing the final grading and lawn restoration as weather conditions allow.

“Village operators will begin filling the swimming pool for the season the middle of next week,” Francis said. “We are still short on lifeguards compared to years past.”

The pool currently has 14 lifeguards who have applied, with seven currently being certified.

“With several of the applicants being of minor age, State of Ohio Labor law requires a break for such workers after five hours of work. We will likely need to resume the supper break from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. to be in compliance,” Francis said.

This will result in the pool being cleared and all patrons leaving the facility during the supper break.

The pool cover was removed a few weeks ago and the entire pool was scrubbed by the Street Department personnel and Water/Wastewater operators. Operators continue to get the pool ready for the 2024 pool season.

“Pending council’s approval, I will be looking to submit a Darke County Parks Grant for a replacement shade canopy at the Ward Park Swimming Pool,” Francis said.

A shade canopy isn’t the only new thing coming to Versailles. A new restaurant is being slated to enter operation at 39 E. Main Street where the former Endless Pint was located.

“A local developer has purchased the building and will be making improvements to the building over the next few months in advance of the restaurant opening,”Francis said.

A retail business is also slated to open at 10 E. Main Street in the former House of Flowers space. The same developer who purchased 39 E. Main is working with the current owners to bring further businesses and opportunities to the downtown area.

The Versailles Village Council meets every second and fourth Wednesday in the EMS building on Baker Road for their Regular Council Meetings starting at 7 p.m. These meetings are open and welcome to the public.

