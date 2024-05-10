Local Briefs

Free food for first responders and veterans

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, May 14, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first responders (including fire, EMT, law enforcement, etc.) and veterans in Darke County are invited to drive through the parking lot or call ahead to SafeHaven for free food from their Blackstone Griddle. Grab a free lunch and a SafeHaven flyer and strengthen the partnership. Building tours are also welcome. SafeHaven is located at 322 Fair St., Greenville, Ohio (937-548-7233). Thank you to the funders. SafeHaven is a contract agency of the TriCounty Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, a partner agency of Shelby County United Way, United Way of Miami County, and Darke County United Way, and funded from Community Foundations and much more. This event is courtesy of Wellness Celebration grant funding from Sandusky Artisans. See www.safehaveninc.com for more about our free services.

Mother’s Day Spectacular

ANSONIA — The Ansonia FFA will hold a special event on Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be opening the Ansonia Greenhouse for a Mother’s Day Spectacular. The greenhouse is located at 600 E. Canal St., Ansonia. They have vegetables, bedding plants, hanging baskets and more.

Townships plan services

ARCANUM — Franklin and Monroe Townships are planning Memorial Day Services. Newcomer Cemetery will host the Franklin Township service on Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. Mote Cemetery will host the Monroe Township service on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

Van Dyke speaks to group

GREENVILLE — Melissa Van Dyke, Democratic candidate for Ohio House of Representatives in the 80th District, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group. The 80th District includes all of Miami County and a portion of southern Darke County. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held May 15, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502, Greenville. Please a non-perishable food item to be donated to The FISH Food Pantry.