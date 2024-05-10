Solvita announces upcoming blood drives

DAYTON — Support the regional blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period and get a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the upcoming blood drives.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church community blood drive Monday, May 20 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at 8520 Oakes Road, Pitsburg.

Versailles community blood drive Monday, May 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Tuesday, May 21 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.

Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Brethren Retirement Community blood drive Thursday, May 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate now through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Register to donate April 29-June 1 to be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of Bengals vs. Steelers tickets.

Memorial Day holiday weekend launches the summer vacation season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.