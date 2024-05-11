Ansonia boys and girls track and field teams win WOAC titles at conference meet

Both the Ansonia boys and girls track and field teams took first place at the WOAC championships. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines took first in the girls long jump. Bradford senior Owen Beachler (right) and Tri-Village sophomore Noah Finkbine (left) took first and second in the boys 110 meter hurdles.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Ansonia boys and girls track and field teams swept the WOAC Track and Field Championships and claimed both WOAC titles.

The Ansonia girls track and field head coach Craig Riethman said the teams earned this win by doing their job and not try to do too much.

“We didn’t feel like anybody needed to be Superman or Superwoman. Everybody just needed to do their job and everybody did. Everybody showed up,” Riethman said. “All across the board from distance to sprint to hurdling to jumps to throws, everybody did their part and put the pieces in place to make it happen.”

The Ansonia boys track and field head coach Clint Neal said with both programs, the athletes have been committed to the program and put in the work to accomplish the team’s and their own goals.

“The athletes buy into the program. They buy into our goals that we set. Across the board, the guys came in today with a mission and we accomplished that,” Neal said.

Arcanum took second place with Franklin Monroe finishing in third for the girls. Tri-Village took fifth and Bradford took seventh.

In the 4×800 meter girls relay, Arcanum took first place with a time of 10:45.26. Ansonia finished second with 10:55.25 and Franklin Monroe took third with 10:55.87. Ansonia finished first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:52.25. Franklin Monroe took second with 1:52.38 and Arcanum took third with 1:54.62. In the 4×100, Ansonia took first with a time of 52.57. Tri-Village took second with a 52.75 and Franklin Monroe took third with 53.05. In the 4×400, Franklin Monroe took first with a time of 4:25.40 while Arcanum took third with 4:30.66.

In the girls individual track events, Savannah Miller from Arcanum took first with a time of 16.54 with Gabby Leeper from Ansonia taking third with 16.96. In the 100 meter dash, Adalynn Hines from Tri-Village took first with a time of 13.33. Avery Helman from Bradford took second with 13.38 and Presley Cox from Franklin Monroe took third with 13.39. In the 1600 meter run, Lydia Hahn from Ansonia took first with a time of 5:35.30. In the 400 meter dash, Rose Barga from Ansonia took first with a time of 1:03.62 while Savannah Beachler from Bradford took third with 1:04.20. Miller then took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.49. Leeper took third again with a time of 52.64. In the 800 meter run, Hahn took first with a time of 2:31.21. Grace Psczulkoski from Arcanum took second with 2:36.30 and Camryn Winner from Ansonia took third with 2:38.07. In the 200 meter dash, Helman took second with a time of 27.28 and London Reichert from Ansonia took third with 27.61. Hahn finished third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:17.76.

In the girls field events, Faith Wooten from Arcanum took second in the discus with a distance of 112’09”. Alexis Moody from Ansonia took third with 105’09”. In high jump, Cox took first place with a height of 4’10” with Olivia Schmitmeyer from Ansonia taking second place at the same height. Hines finished first in the long jump with a distance of 16’10”. Olivia Creager from Ansonia took second with 16’04”. In shot put, Wooten took second with a distance of 41’01”. In pole vault, Colleen Steinmentz took first with a height of 12’02”. Sydney Baker from Franklin Monroe took second with 11’ and Kamryn Beisner took third with 9’.

In the boys standings, Arcanum took fifth place. Tri-Village finished in eighth, Bradford in ninth and Franklin Monroe in 11th.

In the boys relay events, Ansonia took third in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:06.30. Ansonia took first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:32.43. Ansonia also took first in the 4×100 with a time of 45.52.

In the boys individual track events, Owen Beachler from Bradford took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.66. Noah Finkbine from Tri-Village took second with 15.73. In the 100 meter dash, Wyatt Spencer and Brayden Bromagem from Ansonia took second and third respectively with times of 11.63 and 11.64. In the 1600 meter run, Matthew Lee and Ethan Sparks from Ansonia took first and second respectively with times of 4:43.05 and 4:45.12. Bromagem took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.30. In the 300 meter hurdles, Beachler took first again with a time of 40.88. In the 800 meter run, Will Beisner from Arcanum took second with a time of 2:10.16. Spencer took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.46 with Luke Ressler from Ansonia finishing third with 23.73. In the 3200 meter run, Lee took first again with a time of 10:32.91 and Sparks finishing second again with 10:33.36.

In the field events, Finkbine took second in the high jump with a height of 6’. Brady Lock from Arcanum took third at the same height. In the long jump, Spencer took first with a distance of 21’03” with Charlie Weiss from Arcanum taking second with 20’9.5”. In the shot put, Truman Knaus from Arcanum took second with a distance of 46’6.5”. In the pole vault, Cade Shellhaas from Ansonia took first with a height of 13’ with Nate Good from Ansonia finishing second at 12’06”.

The teams will next compete at the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Districts at Piqua on May 14 and 18.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].