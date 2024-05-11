Klosterman sets new heights as Greenville competes at MVL Track and Field championships

Addie Klosterman set a new personal best and a possible school record height of 5’6” in the high jump. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Brookelyn Schmidt took first in the discus throw.

TROY — The Greenville boys and girls track and field teams competed in the MVL Track and Field Championships on May 9 at Troy High School.

The girls took sixth place and the boys took seventh place.

In the girls individual track events, Claire Lind took 11th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:20.79. Brittany Stevens took seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 52.76. In the 800 meter run, Sami Elam took 11th and Clair Rammel took 12th with times of 2:50.54 and 2:56.62. In the 3200 meter run, Lauren Schmitmeyer took sixth with a time of 14:01.13 and Ava Glass took eighth with a time of 14:37.21.

In the girls field events, Addie Klosterman broke her own personal record and potentially a school record in the high jump clearing a height of 5’6”. The last height listed in the record books was 5’5.25”. Sara Loudy took fifth with a height of 4’10”. Loudy also took 10th in the long jump with a distance of 13’11.25”. In the discus throw, Brookelyn Schmidt took first place with a distance of 110’4”. Emily Gibson took third with 99’7”. Schmidt took third in the shot put with a distance of 31’11” and Gibson took sixth with 29’8.75”. In pole vault, Addy Arnett took fifth with a height of 8’.

In the boys individual track events, Christian McDowell took 11th in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.80. Evan Manix took sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.49. Owen Marker took sixth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:52.58. Dominic Tanner took 11th with a time of 5:09.99. Johnny Barr took 11th in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.0. Marker took eighth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:31.97.

In the boys field events, Barr took second in the high jump with a height of 6’. Thomas Barr took eighth with a height of 5’6”. David Conway took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20’3.5” while Lukas Thorp took tenth with 19’10”. In the discus throw, Andrew Winner took fifth with a distance of 124’7”.

The teams will compete in the OHSAA Division I District Track and Field Meet on May 15 and 17 back at Troy. Both days are set to start with the field events at 4:30 p.m.