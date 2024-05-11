Lakers baseball team qualifies for Small College World Series

The Wright State Lake Campus baseball team photo. Provided photo

CELINA – The 2024 Lake Campus Baseball Team has qualified for the USCAA Small College World Series to be held in DuBois, PA on May 13-17.

The Lakers have clenched the #8 seed in the tournament and will face #9 Penn State University – York on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. Games will be live streamed for free on the USCAA’s website.

Since 2016, the Lakers have qualified for the Small College World Series five times with their last appearance in 2021.

The head coach is John Bailey and seniors include Hayden Bill, Ashton Focht, Nick Hundley, and Seth Meade. Sophomore Noah McEldowney, from nearby Versailles, leads the team with 8 home runs, 61 hits and a .401 batting average. He is followed by senior Nick Hundley with 49 hits and 27 RBI’s.