Hartzell named state officer

Daniel Hartzell

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter congratulates Daniel Hartzell who will be serving as the Ohio FFA Reporter for the 2024-2025 year. He was awarded State Officer at the 96th Ohio FFA Convention in May.

Hartzell had to do an application and interview process to be considered for office. He is a fourth year FFA member and a third year Chapter Officer. He has been the Student Advisor, 2nd Vice President, Sentinel, and is heading into his senior year where he will serve as the Chapter President. Within the chapter, Hartzell is an asset to the Agronomy Team who placed third at state this year. He has gotten his name on three Agronomy Banners and one Farm Business Management Banner. He also won the Chapter’s Proficiency Award in the area of Ag Education for his work with the Darke County Farm Bureau; being organized and detail oriented helped Hartzell during this experience. He also received his State FFA Degree at the State Convention in May.

Hartzell’s SAE includes his work at Kaeding Farms, his work with the Darke County Farm Bureau, and his work as Fair Ambassador. Outside of FFA, Hartzell is on the cross country team. After school he plans to attend college majoring in Agronomy and Ag Business. He is the son of Joe and Carmen Hartzell. Congratulations and Good Luck this year Daniel!