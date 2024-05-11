Replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Department of Job and Family Services is reminding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who experienced food spoilage during the recent power outages that they may be eligible for replacement benefits.

Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more within a 24-hour period of time can apply to receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food the household lost, as long as it does not exceed their monthly allotment. Replacement SNAP benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction Card of the recipients.

Impacted households must complete JFS Form 07222 within 10 days of the outage and submit it to their County Department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS). To determine if a SNAP recipient is eligible for replacement benefits, the CDJFS follows reimbursement criteria provided in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) Rule 5101: 4-7-11 established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services.

For Darke County residents requesting SNAP replacement benefits they will need to return a completed JFS Form 07222 to 631 Wagner Ave., Greenville, OH 45331. For any questions regarding this, please contact [email protected]

