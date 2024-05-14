DeColores holds Spring Concert

Students from DeColores Montessori School participated in the Spring Concert on May 4. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The DeColores Montessori School held its annual Spring Concert at the historic Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, May 4. This year’s concert theme was “The Elements in Concert” and provided the opportunity for students to perform pieces such as “Fire Dance”, “Dust in the Wind,” and “Raindrop Serenade”. Toddler age children through ninth grade showcased their music talents by singing, dancing, drumming, and playing string instruments.

At DeColores, the music program is an important piece of the educational process in developing well-rounded students. Studies have shown that fine arts programs keep students engaged in school, enhance learning in other subject areas, help develop critical thinking and leadership skills, improve reading and math skills, and build self-esteem. At DeColores, all students are involved in orchestra and choose a string instrument (violin, viola, or cello) starting in second grade and have weekly instruction.

The music program at DeColores Montessori is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher. A special thank you to Dr Christine Seger and Lauren Conway for choreographing the event. For more information on DeColores Montessori, please visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.