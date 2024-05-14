ESCC faculty receives recognition

Beka Lindeman, Associate Professor of English at Edison State, is shown with Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker, Chair of AACC’s Executive Committee. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the 2024 Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition recipients, which includes Beka Lindeman, Associate Professor of English at Edison State Community College. The AACC recognized recipients during the Outstanding Alumni and Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty brunch, part of its annual conference recently held in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Beka demonstrates all the characteristics of an outstanding faculty member,” said Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “She cares deeply about the success of her students, engages thoughtfully with the current issues in her discipline, and serves the College and our communities with tremendous enthusiasm. We are so proud to have Beka at Edison State, and it was an honor for me to see the AACC recognize her for her wonderful accomplishments.”

Named in honor of former AACC President and CEO Dale P. Parnell, the award recognizes individuals making a difference in the classroom. Nominees demonstrate a passion for students and the classroom, show a willingness to support students inside and outside the classroom, are inclined to participate in college committees, and go above and beyond to ensure students are successful in their academic endeavors.

Faculty Distinction recipients received a custom commemorative medal and recognition on the AACC website.

Lindeman, who has a Master of Arts in English Literature from Wright State University, teaches composition, literature, and communication courses. She chairs the Academic Senate Professional Development Committee to assist fellow faculty with growing in their profession. Lindeman is an advisor for the College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter, which recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.

“It was a surprise and an honor to earn this award and share the experience with my students,” Lindeman shared. “They are why I love being in the classroom.”

Edison State Provost Dr. Melissa Wertz said, “Beka was a great choice for the Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition. She demonstrates a passion for helping students learn and grow with respect to writing and as individuals. She’s innovative in her teaching and always seeks new ways to help students learn about cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). She uses AI in her classrooms to show students how to use it to aid them in brainstorming and to use it for good!”

Visit www.aacc.nche.edu to learn more about the AACC and the Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition.