Chapter brings home top placings

The Versailles FFA High School Wildlife Team placed 7th in the state. (From left to right) Back row; Jack Borchers, Luke Kaiser, Zander Keller, Logan Nerderman, Cole Williams, Zac Bartram, Sam Albers, Nick Ellis, Ethan Wilker, Dale Petitjean, and Reed Grilliot. Front row; Jack Subler, Cale Demange, Hank Smith, Kristen Groff, Natalie Gehret, and Danica York. Submitted photo Versailles FFA member Joshua Henry placed first in the state in the middle school CDE event of wildlife. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, April 6, Versailles FFA members competed in the State FFA Wildlife CDE at Hocking College. The high school team placed seventh out of 43 teams.

Luke Kaiser led the team placing second as an individual in the state. Other team members included Hank Smith, Zander Keller, Zac Bartram, Ethan Wilker, Cale Demange, Reed Grilliot, Logan Nerderman, Natalie Gehret, Sam Albers, Dale Petitjean, Jack Borchers, Nick Ellis, Kristen Groff, Danica York, Cole Williams, and Jack Subler. Joshua Henry participated in the middle school wildlife career development event and placed first in the state as an individual.

Versailles FFA thank John Kaiser for helping coach the team and all the time and energy that he dedicates. Congratulations to all FFA members who competed in the wildlife CDE.