Alumni and student tour MVP Dairy

CELINA — On Tuesday, April 9, Versailles FFA alumni, FFA members, and family members took a tour of MVP Dairy in Celina.
The group toured the farm learning the daily operations and the work behind running a large scale dairy operation. They also visited the learning facilities, where the group learned about the farm’s history and uses of milk. They ended the day with a catered dinner.
The group that attended consisted of Lucas Timmerman, Owen Rindler, Jeffery Stapelton, Camille George, Riley Kruckeberg, Colin Batten, Zoe Billenstein, Luke Kaiser, Caden Adkins, Jeremiah Wagner, Garett Braun, Ted Braun, Emma Middendorf, Delaynee Bulcher, Noah Segar, Cale Garland, Alayna Dirksen, Monica Evers, Brooklyn Livingston, Nathan Timmerman, Luke Demange, Brandyn Heitkamp, Haley Mescher, Dylan Meyer, Laura Schwieterman, Blake Schmitmeyer, and other family members of FFA members and Alumni.