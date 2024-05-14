Over 65 attend Poultry Clinic

Matt Aultman is shown teaching about animal nutrition as part of a recent poultry clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee for the youth that exhibit poultry. Submitted photos Lewis Cunningham is shown presenting as part of a recent poultry clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee for the youth that exhibit poultry. Submitted photos Dr. Tim Barman, Cooper Farms Vet is shown teaching about biosecurity as part of a recent poultry clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee for the youth that exhibit poultry. Submitted photos

Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee Sponsored Poultry Clinic for Youth & Parents

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, April 13 at the Darke County Fairgrounds, over 65 4-H and FFA members and parents from Darke County and surrounding counties attended the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee. The clinic provided 4-H and FFA members and their parents with valuable information and knowledge. The poultry clinic focused on animal nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship, fair selection and biosecurity. A special thank you to all the presenters of the program and Cooper Farms for sponsoring a free lunch.

Presenters at the clinic included Lewis Cunningham who will be the 2024 Darke County Poultry Judge. His presentation focused on proper animal care, selection of poultry and animal nutrition. Matt Aultman spoke about poultry nutrition, proper environments to raise poultry and providing poultry with high quality water. Dr. Tim Barman, Cooper Farm veterinarian, spoke about the importance of biosecurity, animal ethics and proper care of animals. Blake Addis, Darke County Junior Fair Board member representing the Poultry Department provided a hands-on demonstration on poultry showmanship. Jackson Hile provided an informative presentation about the care and selection of pigeons. Additional updates were provided on the mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors, rule changes in the poultry barn, outstanding poultry exhibitors, new poultry coop decorating contest and Darke County Poultry Royalty program.

A special thank you to Addis for putting together a poultry skillathon packet that was passed out to all exhibitors. The clinic ended with door prizes, lunch and a special thank you to the following for donating door prizes: Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee, King’s Poultry, Versailles Feedmill, EPPCO Feed and Supply, Down Home Farms-Matt Aultman and Greg McGlinch, Dena Wuebker, Cindy Mayo, Marlene Dirksen, Amy, Alivia and Blake Addis, Tricia and Brooklyn Seubert and Tyler and Courtney Greer, First Choice Realty. The Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee would like to thank all the youth and parents that attended, the presenters Dr Barman, Matt Aultman,Lewis Cunningham, Jackson Hile, door prize donors, Darke County Ag Society for allowing us to use the youth building and Cooper Farms for lunch.

Photo 5049: Lewis Cunningham is shown presenting as part of a recent poultry clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee for the youth that exhibit poultry.

Photo 8388 : Matt Aultman is shown teaching about animal nutrition as part of a recent poultry clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee for the youth that exhibit poultry.

Photo: 5033 Dr Tim Barman, Cooper Farms Vet is shown teaching about biosecurity as part of a recent poultry clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee for the youth that exhibit poultry.

Photo 5043: Blake Addis, Darke County Jr Fairboard member representing the Poultry Department provided a demonstration on poultry showmanship.

Photo 5053: Over 65 4-H and FFA members from Darke County and surrounding areas attended the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Clinic sponsored by the Darke County Jr Fair Poultry Committee.