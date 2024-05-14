Students put learning into action

Fourth period winners of the Mechanical Principles Can Crusher Hydraulic Project were Cole Williams, Xavier Simons and Colton Spradlin. Submitted photos First period winners of the Mechanical Principles Can Crusher Hydraulic Project were Eli Keiser, Landen Starkey and Cole Brewer. Submitted photos First period winners of the Mechanical Principles Robot Hydraulic Project were Eden Barga, Brooke Bergman and Ruthie Smith. Submitted photos Fourth period runners-up of the Mechanical Principles Robot Hydraulic Project were Cale DeMange and Patrick McGlinch. Submitted photos Fourth period winners of the Mechanical Principles Robot Hydraulic Project were Hank Smith and Sam Albers. Submitted photos Seventh period winners of the Mechanical Principles Can Crusher Hydraulic Project were Cody Billenstein, Trent Huber and Jace Bergman. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — Versailles Ag Ed Mechanical Principles students have been studying and learning the principles of hydraulics and pneumatics. After studying the subject in the classroom, the students were challenged in the laboratory with building their own can crusher or robot that performed several key features like picking up a cup, moving up and down and side to side.

Students worked by themselves or pairs of two or three to build their projects using scrap wood and materials in the ag ed shop along with hoses, T's and syringes. In addition to building the projects, students also completed a peer review and wrote a written report on their hydraulic projects including the advantages, disadvantages and how their project worked. First period winners of the Mechanical Principles Can Crusher Hydraulic Project were Eli Keiser, Landen Starkey and Cole Brewer. First period winners of the Mechanical Principles Robot Hydraulic Project were Eden Barga, Brooke Bergman and Ruthie Smith. Fourth period winners of the Mechanical Principles Can Crusher Hydraulic Project were Cole Williams, Xavier Simons and Colton Spradlin. Fourth period runners-up of the Mechanical Principles Robot Hydraulic Project were Cale DeMange and Patrick McGlinch. Fourth period winners of the Mechanical Principles Robot Hydraulic Project were Hank Smith and Sam Albers. Seventh period winners of the Mechanical Principles Can Crusher Hydraulic Project were Cody Billenstein, Trent Huber and Jace Bergman.