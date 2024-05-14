EMA lists tornado recovery resources

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Emergency Management Agency has compiled a list for persons affected by the May 7 tornado. The list includes organizations and agencies that are working to help individuals in need or are offering clean-up services.

American Red Cross – If you, or someone you know, needs disaster assistance, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Greenville Community of Faith Church – They are ready to assist with property clean-up, personal needs, meal delivery, spiritual needs, long-term care, etc. Reach them via email at [email protected] or call 937-621-3887. The church is located at 383 Eidson Road, Greenville

Catholic Social Services (CSSMV) – CSSMV has monies available for basic needs and repairs for those recovering from the recent tornado. Contact Christine Ehrisman at 937-575-7127.

Tribute Funeral Home/Eric Fee – Various goods and supplies. Call 937-548-1133.

Grace Resurrection Community Center – Soup kitchen, food pantry, clothing bank, resource referral service, medical fee assistance in cooperation with Family Health. Call 937-548-2595.

Ohio Department of Insurance – Recovery toolkit https://insurance.ohio.gov/consumers/homeowner/severe-weather-toolkit

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Trash & Construction Debris – After you have contacted your insurance, you may begin the clean-up process. Large roll-off containers can be obtained from Rumpke or Best Way Disposal. You may also deliver your debris to their locations. Rumpke can be reached at 937-548- 2514. Best Way can be reached at 1-800-745-5414. MAKE SURE YOUR TRASH DOESN’T CONTAIN ANY HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SUCH AS PAINTS, OILS, OR BATTERIES.

Woody Debris – Residents can drop off debris at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 St Rt 502 Greenville, OH 937-547-0165. The Park District will accept standard yard debris, such as branches, limbs, and brush. Larger logs for splitting are also accepted. Please look for signage along the service lane, west of the Nature Center parking lot, and use this to indicate the drop location. DO NOT BLOCK THE DRIVEWAY WITH DEBRIS. NO DEBRIS ACCEPTED AFTER APRIL 1st.

Appliances, Electronics, Sellable Metals – Residents can drop off white goods and electronics at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling. 1 Shot is located at 6377 Hahn Road, Bradford, OH. They can be reached by calling 937- 447-3300. 1 Shot pays for aluminum, copper, silver, gold and other types of metals. No need to remove freon.

For more information, contact Darke County Emergency Management Agency at 937-548-1444 or Darke County Solid Waste at 937-547-0827.