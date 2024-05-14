GOBA is coming to town

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The GOBA-Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure will be coming to town in June! Join the 35th annual GOBA as they explore southwestern Ohio on June 15 to 22, 2024. This will be a premier 7-day tour that explores Ohio’s friendly towns and “the Doughnut Trail”. Every year the trail and adventure are different and this year it will be in Butler, Preble, and Darke Counties. On Friday and Saturday that week, most of the participants will be in Arcanum. More information is available at www.GOBA.com.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will hold a special open house on Friday, June 21st from noon to 5 p.m. in honor of this special event. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street, Arcanum.

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 26, 2024, at 1 p.m. with the Honor Guard & Sons of American Legion members and the Arcanum H.S. Band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

Twin Township Memorial Services will be held at the Ithaca Cemetery on May 26, 2024, at 2 p.m. with the Honor Guard and Sons of American Legion member and Arcanum H.S. Band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, a member of Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

Royalty crowned at FM’s Prom were King Quinter Garber and Queen Olivia Sease. The Prince was Ty Riffle and the Princess was Allison Muhlenkamp. Congratulations to the Prom Court and these winners.

At Arcanum’s Prom the winners of the Court were Prom King- Landon Byrne; and Arcanum Prom Queen- Carley Rieman. Prince and Princess were Landon Miller and June Cooke. Congratulations to the Prom Court and these winners.

Arcanum MVCTC FFA attended the State FFA Convention on May 2nd and 3rd to cap off an extraordinarily successful year. Members were recognized for their accomplishments during the 2023-2024 school year. Through hard work and practice the chapter was able to earn 3 banners by placing in the top 5 in the Ohio FFA. The State FFA Degree is the highest honor the Ohio FFA can bestow on a member. Congratulations to Jacob, Brooke, Katelynne, and Seth for achieving this honor!

CONGRATS to our JH Girls Track team for winning the 2024 WOAC Championship!

Serve Arcanum was a tremendous success! It was great to see everyone serving our community. Special thanks to Graves Fearon Insurance Agency for feeding lunch to the work teams. Thank you to all the local businesses who supported this event, they include: ABCTA, Graves Fearon Insurance Agency, Flaig Lumber, Picnic’s Pizza and Grill, Bell Fiole Tanning & Spa, RJ Warner Insurance, Modern Impressions, Jeff Rademachir-First Choice Realty, The Rose Post, Cut &

Curl, Flory Landscaping, STF Insurance Group, Troutwine Auto Sales, Brumbaugh Construction, Krimper’s Korner, T&C Motorsports, Haney’s Mowing & Landscaping, and Garbig, Schmidt, & Pohlman, LLC. Special thanks to Mr. Oler and Mr. Grote’s class for the t-shirt design and the shirts!

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Band on their recent State OMEA performance where they earned an Excellence award. Additionally, the Arcanum Junior High Band also earned a Superior rating at the Jr. Hi competition.

“Sweet May hath come to love us. Flowers, trees, their blossoms don.” ~ Heinrich Heine

“Among the changing months, May stands confest the sweetest, and in fairest colors dressed.” ~ James Thomson