A Mosaic of Voices at the Troy-Hayner

Yvonne Osborne Karen Scott Dick Westheimer

TROY — Since 2019 the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has been hosting an annual poetry reading event. The 2024 poetry event was curated by Kate Niemi-Adams to encourage a diversity of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature a one-hour, open mic. Poets who wish to read one of their own poems can sign-up beginning at 6 p.m. for one of the 10 open mic spots.

Featured poets from across Ohio and Michigan include author and poet Yvonne Osborne of Brown City, Michigan; Dick Westheimer of Batavia, Ohio; Stella Mia Ling of Wilmington, Ohio and Karen Scott of Columbus. Amy Jo Schoonover, Shannon McKeehen, Gwen Owen, Ada W. Wood, Steve Broidy and Melanie Dusseau will also be featured at the event.

These authors have been published in many fine poetry journals across the country. The poet’s publications and books can be purchased during intermission where you can meet these fine poets and enjoy this community of poetry enthusiasts.

The event is free and no reservations are necessary. Join them on Saturday, June 8. Sign-ups for open mic begin at 6 p.m. Readings begin at 6:30 pm. Learn more about this evening of poetry in the Hayner courtyard at www.troyhayner.org/poetry.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School

District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. The Hayner is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. Most events are free to the public. To learn more about this and other Hayner happenings go to: www.troyhayner.org.