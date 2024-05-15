Chapter hosts ag policy discussion

Versailles FFA Assist in Hosting Ag Policy Discussion
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, April 11, the Versailles FFA hosted a discussion of ag policy with a panel including Angie King, State Representative of the 84th House district, Susan Manchester, State Representative of the 78th House district, and Dena Wuebker, Versailles Ag Ed Department. Versailles FFA President Colin Batten and Secretary Paige Gehret introduced the panel before the topics were discussed. Discussion topics included Tax Burden to Farmers/Generational Transfer, ESG Threat to Ag/Farmland/National Security, Workforce Trends & Needs, Immigration Impact in Ag, Women & Youth In Agriculture, Mental Health Awareness, and AI & Technology in Ag. Each panel member addressed a topic and questions were asked at the end. Thank you to all who attended.