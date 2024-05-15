Mason Pierri moves on to boys tennis districts

Greenville junior Mason Pierri finished in fourth at sectionals and clinched a spot in districts. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

TROY — Greenville junior Mason Pierri is moving on to the OHSAA Division II Boys Tennis Southwest District Tournament after a fourth place finish in sectionals at Troy High School on May 8 and 11.

Pierri won his first three matches at sectionals. He lost to second place finisher Nolan Parrett from Kenton Ridge. In the third place game, he fell to Northwestern freshman Noah Wildofsky.

Freshman Daniel Kerns won a match in the singles tournament before being eliminated.

In the doubles bracket, sophomore Drew Beisner and senior Simon Snyder along with the team of junior Avery Yount and freshman Eli Willis won their first round match. Yount and Wills lost to the eventual third place finisher in Bellefontaine. Beisner and Snyder won their second round matchup before losing to the fourth place finisher in Urbana.

Pierri will compete in districts on May 16 and 18 at Mason Middle School courts.