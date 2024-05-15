Food and music at YOLO Park this summer

GREENVILLE — The YOLO Summer Concert Series returns for 2024. Every other Thursday evening at 7 p.m. from June through August, the YOLO park in downtown Greenville will be abuzz with live music and family fun. The concerts feature local musicians performing songs from an array of genres, as well as various yard games and activities for kids. New this year, each concert will have a complimentary food offering, provided by the generous sponsors, Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home and Financial Achievement Services. The food will be on a first come, first served basis, and available while supplies last. The artists and themes for the 2024 concert series are:

June 13 – Danny Schneible

A Slice of Summer – Sure Shot Pizza

June 27 – Demange Brothers

BBQ with the Brothers – Badges BBQ

July 11 – Tommy Renfro

Pops in the Park – Popsicles & Popcorn

July 25 – Mora & the Boys

Burger Burn – Hamburgers

Aug. 8 – Amanda Livingston

Sweet Summertime – Ice Cream Sundaes

All concerts are open to the public and are free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for grass seating, although the park does offer limited table and bench seating. In the event of inclement weather, the music and food will be moved inside the back room of Sure Shot Tap House. For additional information and the lasts updates on the status of the concerts, please visit the Facebook page for the event hosts, YOLO Races or Financial Achievement Services.

YOLO of Darke County, Inc., founded by Phillip and Jodi Pierri, strives to continuously improve the community while also bringing together high energy people to promote healthy lifestyles and embrace living life to the fullest. As a 501(c)3, the organization created the YOLO Community Fund with the goal of maintaining a fund that will be able to perpetually give back to the community in ways for which its members will be proud. The Community Fund was used to help construct an urban park in downtown Greenville. The park features a pavilion and water feature and hosts a number of events throughout the year. The park is also fully accessible and able to be enjoyed by all ages.

Financial Achievement Services, Inc. is committed to being a leading independent financial services firm driven by a team of caring professionals partnering with clients to navigate life’s experiences. Learn more about Financial Achievement Services’ mission, team, and community reinvestment by visiting www.teamfas.com. Contact them at 937-548-2210 or visit the office at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Rd, Greenville, OH 45331. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.