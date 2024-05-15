TCC will host Delivered Trio

Delivered Trio Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Delivered Trio came together in 2012 as a way to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world through their music.

Gary Crowley, Chris Mize and Rich Abney are three born again Christians who live by the great commission. They take very seriously Jesus words in the Gospel of Mark 16:15 “go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature”.

The Triumphant Christian Center will host the Delivered Trio in a free concert on Sunday, May 26 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville.