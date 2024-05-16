A win as big as the state of Texas

Damon Howell, of Union City, had a win in Texas Hold’em most people can only dream about. Submitted photo This is what a $362,640 jackpot looks like. Notice the winning hand - a straight flush, ace high. Submitted photo

LAS VEGAS —Picture this: a 21-year-old is celebrating a milestone birthday, surrounded by friends and family in the heart of Las Vegas. However, what begins as a typical night of fun turns into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Meet Damon Howell, the lucky Caesars Rewards® member from Union City, Ohio who struck gold during his Las Vegas birthday trip. On Friday, May 10, Howell had been playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at The LINQ Hotel + Experience for half an hour when he suddenly found himself the fortunate winner of a $362,640 jackpot. Overwhelmed with shock and disbelief, the birthday boy’s initial thought was that it was “not real” and that he was “too young to figure out” what he’d like to do with the winnings. In the end, though, Howell stated he would like to buy a house with the jackpot money.

Howell’s story is a reminder that luck can come when least expected, especially on one’s 21st birthday in Las Vegas.