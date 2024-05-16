Wuebker named 2023-24 Ag Educator of the Year

Dena Wuebker, agriculture education instructor and FFA Advisor at Versailles High School was named the 2023-2024 Overall Golden Owl Award winner, shown with Devin Furhman, Chief Agriculture and Sponsor Relations Officer with Nationwide. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Golden Owl Award seeks to recognize agricultural educators who positively impact the lives of their students and make a lasting difference in their local communities. After recognizing 10 outstanding Ohio teachers as finalists through the Golden Owl Award, Dena Wuebker, Versailles High School agricultural teacher, was named Ohio’s 2023-24 Ag Educator of the Year.

Wuebker has been an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Versailles high school for the past 30 years where she has lived out her personal motto “Service is the rent we pay for living”. In this time, she has doubled the program’s enrollment and has led the chapter to gain recognition on the state and national levels.

Wuebker was recognized as the Golden Owl Award grand prize winner during the 96th Ohio FFA Convention. Along with the title of Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year, Wuebker received a trophy and the Versailles FFA Chapter received $5,000 to invest in their agricultural education efforts.

Wuebker’s nominations described her as encouraging, hard-working, and dedicated. One nomination read, “Her creative and hands-on teaching style engages even the most reluctant learners”. Another states, “Dena is an incredible person with a heart for the community. Finally, one nominator shared, “Mrs. Wuebker’s impact extends far beyond prizes and accolades. She is committed to each student’s personal growth and future success”.

The Golden Owl Award is the result of a partnership between Nationwide, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, and AgCredit to recognize outstanding agriculture educators who make a huge impact in their local communities. To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.