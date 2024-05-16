Local business will add wind and solar

Moriroku Technology North America announced they will be adding wind and solar at Greenville Technology, Inc. to help get the company closer to net zero.

GREENVILLE — Automotive supplier Moriroku Technology North America (MTNA), known locally as Greenville Technology, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with One Energy to add on-site wind and solar power at its plant in Greenville. The project will add one 4.8-megawatt wind turbine and 3 megawatts of ground-mount solar panels on MTNA’s existing property. Combined, the wind and solar systems will generate 7.8 megawatts of renewable energy, making it one of the largest on-site, behind-the-meter, renewable energy projects in the U.S.

The project will be located in the industrial district on MTNA’s property and will directly supply the energy it generates to the MTNA plant.

According to MTNA, the new installations will support the company’s Sustainability Policy and commitment to realizing a sustainable society. According to the Company’s sustainability policy, “Moriroku Technology is working to improve automobile safety, comfort, fuel efficiency, and environmental performance at the forefront of the auto parts industry.”

The MTNA Sustainable Policy aims toward sustainable growth in 2030 and beyond through a sustainable mobility society, green chemicals, group synergy, and human resources to create new value and dialogue with society.

“This is an exciting project for MTNA, our team members, and our community. With this project we are signing a 20-year commitment to make world class parts in Greenville with clean energy,” said Tom Moore, Senior Vice Presidet at MTNA.

Once completed, MTNA expects the plant to receive approximately 75 percent of its annual energy needs from on-site renewable energy. This is the equivalent of up to 13,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent annually. The solar and wind project is expected to be online and operational in 2025.

One Energy Chief Executive Officer Jereme Kent said, “This project is a transformational step in controlling energy costs and reducing carbon footprint for MTNA – it shows that they really are at the forefront of innovation.”

The announced project will create a $5,000 Megawatt scholarship to be awarded each year to local students pursuing a two or four-year degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).