DCCA celebrates 45 years, and Classic Carriers named business of the year

GREENVILLE — Classic Carriers, Inc. of Versailles is Darke County CIC’s 2024 Business of the Year.

Classic Carriers, Inc., for more than three decades, has fostered a culture of safety, integrity, and commitment to each other that stems from their family values. They are a full-service, asset-based transportation provider offering carrier, logistics and warehousing services from locations in Versailles and Greenville.

Jim Subler of Classic Carriers is a second-generation transportation business owner who learned the ropes of the industry from his own father at a young age.

“Classic Carriers treat their customers like part of the family because, well, we are one.”

Classic Carriers’ ability of efficiency makes them a reliable and on-time delivery company that services all 48 contiguous states and Canada.

Part of there service includes food shipping, medical equipment manufacturers, plastics producers, as well as many others; there warehousing capabilities today are located in Versailles, as well as Greenville. They include distribution service, short and long term storage and JIT delivery.

The Darke County Commissioners proclaimed Classic Carriers, Inc. as Business of the Year. The commissioners also proclaimed the Darke County Center for the Arts is to be commemorated on their 45th anniversary of growing through the arts.

The Darke County center for the Arts has been a valuable part of the community for many years, which has only been possible through their many supporters. DCCA is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1978 by a group of five local citizens desiring to expand cultural enrichment in the community by supporting all of the art.

DCCA provides the community a place for everyone to celebrate and enjoy the arts, and as DCCA continues to grow it presents and promotes performing and fine arts, and encourages cultural enrichment.

