Hep C and HIV testing in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Darke County General Health District is partnering with Hep C Cure Squad to bring Hep C and HIV testing to the office at no cost to you. Testing is quick and easy with results in 15 minutes. Services also include a provider consult and medication shipped right to your door.

These services will be available on the third Thursday of every month, excluding June, from 12 to 3 p.m. The clinic dates are May 16, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. The Health Department is located at 300 Garst Avenue in Greenville. They ask that those who are insured bring their insurance card. For any questions, call 937-548-4196 ext. 235.