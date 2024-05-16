Dairy Judging Team takes seventh place

Dairy Judging Team members are Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Mora Menzie, and Henry Weiss. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Dairy Judging Team consisting of Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Mora Menzie and Henry Weiss placed seventh in the State of Ohio in FFA Dairy Judging Contest with member Charlie Weiss placing ninth as an individual.

The Prelims Dairy Judging Contest took place during the Ohio Dairy Expo. During that contest the members completed the live evaluation of six classes of dairy cattle, answered objective questions about the classes, completed a pedigree evaluation class and a sire selection class. The team finished in the Top 10 in the State and qualified for the State Finals. During the State Finals held at Ohio State University ATI the students completed live evaluations on three classes where they would make observations that they would use for the presentation of oral reasons for their places. The team also completed and team activity that had them problem solving different dairy situations. At the conclusion of the finals the team from Arcanum ended up in seventh place and was recognized with a plaque from the Ohio FFA.