Numerous awards received at convention

Versailles FFA members stand in front of the state house before their tour. They are (back row) Patrick McGlinch, Lucas Timmerman, Andrew Lyons, Jeremiah Wagner, Dale Petitjean, Zander Keller, Luke Kaiser, Maggie McGlinch, Lucy Schmitmeyer, (middle row) Ben Pitsenbarger, Jake Bergman, Emmit DeMange, Owen DeMange, Levi Barga, Colin Batten, Riley Kruckeberg, Griffon Miller, Josh Henry, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Karlie Litten, Lauren Grogean, Danica York, Keira Rahm, Brooke Bergman, Paige Gehert, Eden Barga, (front row) James Schmitmeyer, Nick Gehert, Josie Pothast, Nathan Timmerman, Zoe Billenstein, Ruthie Smith, and Haley Mescher. Submitted photos Eighteen Versailles FFA members received their State Degree at the FFA State Convention. They are (back row) Levi Barga, Lucas Timmerman, Zander Keller, Luke Kaiser, Colin Batten, Blake Schmitmeyer, Dominic Meyer, Andrew Lyons, Jeremiah Wagner, (front row) Danica York, Maggie McGlinch, Karlie Litten, Nick Gehert, Lincoln Winner, Emmit DeMange, James Schmitmeyer, and Owen DeMange. Andrew Wuebker is not pictured. Submitted photos Versailles FFA members display various awards won by the chapter throughout the year. Shown are (back row) Patrick McGlinch, James Schmitmeyer, Andrew Lyons, Danica York, Josh Henry, Levi Barga, Emmit DeMange, (middle row) Brooke Bergman, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Ben Pitsenbarger, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Zoe Billenstein, Karlie Litten, Josie Pothast, Haley Mescher, Riley Kruckeberg, Eden Barga, Keira Rahm, Nick Gehert, (front row) Lucas Timmerman, Luke Kaiser, Dale Petitjean, Zander Keller, Jeremiah Wagner, Colin Batten, Paige Gehert, Ruthie Smith, Nathan Timmerman, Lauren Grogean, Grifon Miller, Maggie McGlinch, Owen DeMange, and Jace Bergman. Submitted photos Riley Kruckberg and Luke Kaiser were awarded for their gold rated officer books; absent from the photo is Camille George. Submitted photos Lucas Timmerman placed second in Organic Ag, Maggie McGlinch placed third in Poultry Production, Paige Gehert placed third in Vegetable Production, and Danica York placed fourth in Forest Management and Products. Submitted photos Colin Batten placed second in Dairy Production Placement and Regan Winner placed first in Diversified Crop Management Entrepreneurship. Submitted photos Josh Henry won first place overall in the state for wildlife. Submitted photos

Versailles FFA Has Successful State FFA Convention in Columbus

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus on May 2 and 3 to participate in the 96th annual State FFA Convention. The convention is a way to recognize the accomplishments of FFA members and chapters throughout the state. Versailles was recognized in many areas including: Top Ten Chapter, State FFA Degrees, State CDE’s, and Proficiency Winners.

Before the convention, the Proficiency finalists were interviewed on zoom, and four members of the Versailles FFA Chapter presented two, 15 minute PowerPoint Presentations that highlighted the three categories of the National FFA Chapter Application which include: Growing Leaders, Strengthening AG, and Building Communities. Greta Broering and Rhyland Broerman presented in the Growing Leaders portion, Zoe Billenstein and Colin Batten presented in the Strengthening AG portion, and Camille George and Riley Kruckeberg presented the Building Communities portion. As a result of the presentations and interviews Versailles FFA was named among the top 10 chapters in each division. Versailles was named a Top 10 Chapter overall and named as an Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapter.

The Versailles FFA Chapter had a booth for being a Top 10 Chapter in the State.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree in the state of Ohio. To receive the State FFA Degree, members must turn in their record books, along with an application. They must meet requirements in the area of SAE, chapter involvement, and leadership roles. This year Versailles FFA had 18 members from the chapter receive this award, and they were recognized on Friday night at the convention. The members who received this degree were: Dominic Barga, Levi Barga, Colin Batten, Emmit DeMange, Owen DeMange, Nick Gehret, Luke Kaiser, Zander Keller, Karlie Litten, Andrew Lyons, Maggie McGlinch, Blake Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, Lucas Timmerman, Jeremiah Wagner, Lincoln Winner, Andrew Wuebker, and Danica York.

The Versailles FFA was also well represented with proficiency winners at the State FFA Convention. Those who placed first in their proficiency award area will have their applications sent to the national level for further competition. Versailles FFA had six winners in their proficiency area which were: Reagan Winner, Lucas Timmerman, Colin Batten, Danica York, Paige Gehret, and Maggie McGlinch. Timmerman placed second in the state in Organic Ag, his SAE consisted of work on Heckman Family Farms milking organic cows. He is the son of Barb and Gary Timmerman. Colin Batten placed second in the state in Dairy Production Placement, where his SAE consists of working at Owl Creek Dairy. He is the son of Susan and Kristopher Batten. McGlinch placed third in the state for Poultry Production, her SAE consists of raising turkeys and broilers. She is the daughter of Janet and Greg McGlinch. Winner was recognized as first in the state for Diversified Crop Management Entrepreneurship with her SAE of corn, wheat, and soybeans. She is the daughter of Dan and Patty Winner. Gehret placed third in Vegetable Production, her SAE consists of 1.1 acre patch where she grows a variety of pumpkins. She is the daughter of Gary and Jill Gehret. York placed fourth in Forest Management and Products, her SAE consists of cutting, splitting, and processing firewood. Her parents Dan and Abby York and Kevin and Mindy Kissenger.

Other accomplishments included recognition at the State FFA Convention for the middle school Wildlife team. As an individual, Josh Henry placed first in Wildlife in the Middle School Wildlife contest. Three officers were also awarded pins for being Gold Rated Officers from the Ohio FFA Association. Those officers awarded include: Luke Kaiser, Gold Rated Treasurer; Camille George, Gold Rated Secretary; and Riley Kruckeberg, Gold Rated Reporter.

Versailles FFA had 38 members who attended the State Convention. The students that attended were: Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Owen Demange, Josie Pothast, Lauren Grogean, Dale Petitjean, Andrew Lyons, Jeremiah Wagner, Danica York, Keira Rahm, Paige Gehret, Patrick McGlinch, Ben Pitsenbarger, Lucas Timmerman, Nathan Timmerman, Karlie Litten, Haley Mescher, Riley Kruckeberg, Reagan WInner, Colin Batten, Maggie McGlinch, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Josh Henry, Jake Bergman, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Rodger Winner, Brooke Bergman, Ruthie Smith, Eden Barga, Levi Barga, James Schmitmeyer, Zander Keller, Lincoln Winner, Blake Schmitmeyer, Emmit DeMange, Nick Gehret, Dominic Barga, and Luke Kaiser. A special thanks to Mark Henry for serving as a chaperone.