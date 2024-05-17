MV-MVCTC FFA chapter attends convention

COLUMBUS — The 96th Ohio State FFA Convention was held on Thursday, May 3 and 4 in Columbus. Thirty-one Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA members attended along with their advisor Carmen Hartzell and fellow teacher Drew Walker.

On Thursday the students left the school around 6 a.m. and headed to the Ohio State Fairgrounds for the first session of convention. In this session, Emma Brock accepted the Charitable Giving Award on behalf of the chapter. The members heard from speaker Krista Simpson Anderson speak about the struggles during her life and how she has overcome them, and then at the end of the session Daniel Hartzell was announced he was slated for Ohio State FFA Reporter.

After that members had time to walk around the expo center, shop, and talk with other FFA members. They then attended the second session of convention. During this session Aron Hunt and Brandon Miller accepted the Gold Medal Chapter award. They then heard from World Class Disruption Speaker Morris Morrison tell his story and encourage them to Take The Step; taking just one step can lead to greatness. Later that night students spent time jumping at Get Air, playing games, and eating pizza together. It was a great end to a great first day of convention!

On Friday members attended the fourth and fifth sessions of convention. Throughout the fourth session three members walked across stage to accept an award. Aldon Edger for Gold Rated Secretary, Diana Rodreguiez for Gold Rated Treasurer, and Matalin Meyer for Gold Rated Reporter. These members had to make a book of their records from throughout the chapter’s year. The students then toured the Ohio State Stadium and learned about the history of the stadium and the athletes that have played there. Then they headed to lunch at Spaghetti Warehouse before returning to the expo center. After returning students headed to the fifth and final session of convention where State Degrees were awarded, State Officers were announced, and members heard the retiring address from State FFA President Luke Jennings. Luke showed us that no matter how tough it gets it always gets better. He encouraged us to face our fears head on instead of running from them. In this session Breanna Germann, Bryson Gower, Thomas Gower, Aldon Edger, Daniel Hartzell, Paytyn Hiestand, and Aaron Hummel earned their State FFA Degree. Daniel Hartzell was also announced as the 2024-2025 Ohio FFA Reporter!

The members made many memories and learned a lot at this year’s State FFA Convention. Congratulations to those who earned awards and thank you for your hard work this year.