Author Brandon Weis to speak at GPL

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, May 23, Greenville Public Library will welcome author Brandon Weis as he recounts the events that led him to writing his book, This is Gonna Hurt. The program will be held at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room.

In 2021, Brandon hiked over 8,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail (Georgia to Maine), Pacific Crest Trail (Mexico to Canada on the west coast), and Continental Divide Trail (Canada to Mexico through the Rockies), completing the Calendar Year Triple Crown — something only 10 other people had ever done before. More people have walked on the moon. He then added a bonus 800 miles on top of that and hiked the Arizona Trail from Utah to Mexico.

The presentation will give a glimpse into his book as he discusses the adventure, the logistics it takes to achieve, the unbelievable beauty this country has to offer, the physical and mental toll a year of hiking takes, and why someone would want to do something crazy like that. His book will be available for purchase after the program.

Brandon grew up in Ottawa, Ohio — an area he believes to be one of the flattest in the country. He went to college at The Ohio State University and double majored in Finance and History.

While at Ohio State, he went on his first hiking trip through the university, and just three years after camping for the first night in his life, he set out on this epic journey. The only thing he loves more than hiking is Ohio State football. He now works in real estate.

For more on this program, call the library at (937) 548-3915.