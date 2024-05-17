Dave Knapp Ford will host blood drive

GREENVILLE — The Memorial Day holiday period is a vital time to give blood. Support the regional blood supply by donating at the Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. community blood drive Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at 500 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Paycor Stadium.

The Memorial Day holiday period is a disruptive time for blood collection. There are fewer mobile blood drives, and the Solvita Dayton Center will be closed on Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend launches the summer travel season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.