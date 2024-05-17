MV-MVCTC FFA state degrees

Aaron Hummel Submitted photos Aldon Edger Submitted photos Breanna Germann Submitted photos Bryson Gower Submitted photos Daniel Hartzell Submitted photos Paytyn Hiestand Submitted photos Thomas Gower Submitted photos

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter congratulate Aldon Edger, Breanna Germann, Bryson Gower, Thomas Gower, Daniel Hartzell, Paytyn Hiestand, and Aaron Hummel on earning their State Degree. The State Degree is the highest level the state of Ohio can award an FFA member.

Edger is the son of Jermey and Kristi Edger. He is currently a junior. He is a competitive member who has worked hard to get his name on three State Agronomy Banners, and one Farm Business Management Banner. He runs his own corn and soybean grain operation where he plants and then works to prevent disease on his crop.

Germann is the daughter of Joe and Teresa Germann. She will graduate this year. Germann is a member who does everything she can within FFA from Adopt a Highway to National Convention. She logs hours on her SAE with her work at Germann Farms where she has learned how to run necessary equipment and raised her own hog operation.

Bryson Gower is the son of Raymond and Megan Gower. He is a senior this year. He is an active FFA member and always willing to share his opinions in ag class. Bryson logs hours for his SAE with his work at Gower and Sons Painting, Woodbury Farms, and Gower Farms. He has gained the knowledge to someday run his own company.

Thomas Gower is the son of Kirk and Jessica Gower. Thomas graduates this year. He is always prepared for anything and always willing to help. His SAE includes his work at Gower Family Farms and Harrod Family Farms. He has learned how to operate the necessary equipment and care for livestock to one day run his own farm.

Hartzell is the son of Joe and Carmen Hartzell. He is a junior this year. Hartzell has been a chapter officer for three years and is heading into his first year serving as the State FFA Reporter. He has learned many valuable lessons through his SAE with his work at Kaeding Farms, his work with the Darke County Farm Bureau, and his work as Fair Ambassador.

Hiestand is the daughter of TJ Hiestand and Sarah Hiestand. She is a senior this year. Hiestand has been a chapter officer for three years and has always done all she can to help out within the chapter. For her SAE, she has learned how to properly care for and exercise horses and other livestock through her work at Kowboy Corral, 3-J Rodeo, JB Show Cattle, and Hartzell Vet Services.

Hummel is the son of Jared and Christi Hummel. He will graduate this year. Hummel always participates in ag class and is always willing to help fellow classmates. He logs hours for his SAE with his work at Hummel Farms where has learned how to run the proper equipment, care for swine, and has improved his welding skills.

Congratulations to these seven on their hard work and dedication, we hope to see you all go on to earn their American FFA Degree.