Welch speaks to UC Lions

Lions program chair Owen Griffith and Jackie Welch. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club met in the Union City Community Room on Tuesday May 14, and were treated to an excellent Pork Chop supper prepared by Diane Dubeansky.

The guest and program for the evening was Winchester High School graduate Jackie Welch. She is currently the interim CEO of Randolph United. Randolph United consists of Tourism, Economic Development, and Randolph County Chamber of Commerce of which Welch is the director.

As Chamber of Commerce director her goal is to help businesses grow and prosper through available grants. These include REDI Grants These grants have been received by the Union City Vision Corner, Randolph Eastern Preschool, and applied for by the Randolph County Airport. OCRA (Office of Community and Rural Services) through their Stellar Program partner with the Community Foundation with the goal to grow communities.

Thanks to Welch for this excellent program.