Vehicle overturns on US 36

Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville City Fire responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVLLE — On May 16, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville City Fire were dispatched to the 6300 block of U.S. Route 36 in reference to an accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 purple Chevrolet Impala driven by Christopher Rinderle, 25, of Bradford was traveling East on U.S. Route 36 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a culvert overturning and striking a utility pole before coming to rest. Rinderle was treated at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and was transported to Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room with minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office