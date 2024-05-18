Hydrant flushing

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville Fire Department will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, June 3 and end on Saturday, June 29. They strongly recommend checking for water quality before using water anytime in the month of June due to the possibility of rusty water damaging clothing. If you live close to one of these dividing lines you may be effected by one of the other time frames.
June 1-17 – Flushing hydrants north of the Greenville Creek.
June 17-25 – Flushing hydrants south of the Greenville Creek and north of the rail road tracks. The Greenville Industrial Park (Jaysville-St. Johns Road) is included in this area.
June 25-29 – Flushing hydrants south of the railroad tracks.
Main Street Laundromat, 853 E. Main — June 17
Southtowne Laundromat, 225 Birt St. — June 28
Miss Bubbles, 1323 Wagner Ave. – June 10 and 11
Boyd’s, 501 E. Main St. — June 17
Whirlpool Manufacturing — June 8 and 10
Brethern’s Home – June 25