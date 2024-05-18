SNHU honors students

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2024 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Local students named to the list include Megan Gard, of Ansonia;Ashley Whitehouse, of Arcanum; and Riannon Chesnut, of Greenville.

Merissa Hanish, of Greenville, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2024 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.