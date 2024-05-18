USDA offers help after March tornado

COLUMBUS — USDA Rural Development offers disaster assistance in communities affected by crises and disasters. We support homeowners, businesses, and communities to aid in recovery and rebuilding processes.

Recently, 11 Ohio counties were designated as Presidentially Declared Disaster Areas (PDDA) as the result of tornadoes on March 14, 2024: Auglaize; Crawford; Darke; Delaware; Hancock; Licking; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Richland; and Union.

At this time the USDA Rural Development Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants in Presidentially Declared Disasters Pilot program is available to eligible very low income Ohio homeowners, providing loans and grants to repair disaster related damage caused to homes.

To determine eligibility based on income go to https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/RD-DirectLimitMap.pdf, and then click on “OH.”

This pilot program ends July 18, 2025.

Funding available:

• Maximum loan is $40,000 (available to all eligible very low-income homeowners).

• Maximum grant is $15,000 (only available to very low-income homeowners aged 62 and older).

• Loans and grants can be combined for up to $55,000 in assistance.

To qualify applicants must:

• Have disaster related damage to your home cause by a Presidentially Declared Disaster.

• Be the homeowner and be able to occupy the house within 12 months.

• Have a household income that does not exceed the very low limit by county.

For more information, please contact Christie Hooks, USDA Rural Development in Ohio Housing Programs Director, at 614-255- 2401 or [email protected].

Find the Ohio office nearest you at www.rd.usda.gov/oh/ohio-contacts.