Local Briefs

Teegarden Memorial Day service

ANSONIA — Memorial Day services at Teegarden Congregational Christian Church, located on State Route 47 West, Ansonia, will be held Sunday, May 26, 2024. Eck Ary-Douglas Dickey Ansonia American Legion Post 35 will conduct special services in the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to honor veterans with the remainder of the service being held inside the church. The Honorable Jon Hein, retired Darke County Judge, will be this year’s speaker.

Stelvideo Memorial Day service

GREENVILLE — Stelvideo Christian Church will host its annual Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Clyde M. Hughes. Hughes served as a medic and commander’s driver for the United States Army’s 45th Field Hospital in Italy. He now serves as the chaplain and rifleman for the Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad, participating in about 800 Military Honors. He is also a member of the Dayton National Cemetery Support Committee and an Honor Guard member of American Legion Post 201 in West Jefferson. Immediately following the service at the church, a short ceremony will be held at the Stelvideo Cemetery by the American Legion Post #140. Stelvideo Christian Church is located six miles northeast of Greenville near the intersection of Horatio-Harris Creek Road and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

NMPL welcomes Hawley

NEW MADISON — Join the New Madison Public Library (NMPL) as they host local author, Daniel Hawley. If your favorite authors and influences are Stephen King and Dean Koontz, then you will want to meet Hawley. He writes thriller and horror novels. Hawley will be at NMPL on Tuesday, May 21. The doors will open for boo signings at 5 p.m., then he will give a book talk at 6 p.m. followed by more time for book signings. Hawley’s books will be available for purchase. If you have questions, call Stephanie at 937-996-1741.

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, May 21 at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the Board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

PERI Meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. Will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $13 and is payable at the door. The guest speaker is Jim Surber, Darke County Engineer. Anyone who is retired, or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS), is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, May 26. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.