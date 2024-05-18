Car up for grabs at YFC outing

Pictured are Bryan Knapp and Kasi Gregson – Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Erin Ayette - YFC Executive Director, Mike Snyder - YFC golf committee member, Dave Knapp and Stevie Sandifar – Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Have you ever had the chance to win a new car? Can you even imagine what it would be like to be the recipient of such a prize? Well, each golfer registered for the 2024 Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic will get this chance! Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has generously agreed to donate a new car to the participant who is skilled (or lucky) enough to hit the perfect shot at this year’s Golf Classic. As a matter of fact, this is the 33 year Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has offered this grand prize for a hole in one shot at hole #8. Perhaps one of the players at this year’s classic will get to drive home a new car.

Wednesday, June 5 is the date for the Youth for Christ outing, which will take place at White Springs Golf Club. Those who have participated in the past know it will be a great day complete with enjoyable company, non-stop food, and wonderful prizes. But for many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about any of these benefits. It will be about helping local teenagers find help and hope.

Over the past year, Youth for Christ ministry leaders have connected with over 1500 young people in our area. Youth for Christ staff and volunteers engage teenagers every day to show them they are loved, introduce them to Jesus Christ, and help them find their way through life. That’s what this golf outing is ultimately about.

Youth for Christ is seeking generous business sponsors and food or door prize donations. They also welcome anyone who would like to contribute a monetary pledge to one of our golfers in order to help them have a chance at winning one of the top three prizes for those who raise the most funds. We are pleased to announce that we have recruited all of the teams for this year’s event, but would still gladly enter interested golfers on a wait list in case of a cancellation.

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered “Gold Class”, which means they will be entitled to YFC golf apparel, and a special menu that includes steak sandwiches; plus they will be waited on attentively by teenagers involved in the ministry. A short testimony will be shared by a teenager and, at the end of the event, prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play.

The lasting benefit of the Youth for Christ ministry is what leads several dozen local businesses to provide sponsorship for the tournament, including this year’s “Gold Sponsor”: PROTOS The First Solution, and “Silver Sponsors”: Buckeye Ag Insurance, LLC, Littman-Thomas Agency, Touch of Heart Therapeutic Medical Massage, MJS Plastics, Inc., Wayne Health Care, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Star 88.3, and White Springs Golf Club. Would you like to join in? Business sponsors are still needed in order to reach this year’s goal of raising $25,000 to help local teens. Those interested in an opportunity to sponsor this event or make any type of donation should call Youth for Christ at 937-548-2477 or e-mail YFC at [email protected].