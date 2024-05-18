Walsh University coach Jeremy Shardo to hold basketball camp at Versailles

VERSAILLES — Walsh University basketball coach Jeremy Shardo is hosting a basketball skills camp at Versailles High School from July 22-24. The camp is for boys and girls grades 3-12.

The camp will focus on ball handling, shooting, finishing and developing new offensive moves along with defensively increasing their basketball knowledge. The cost of the camp is $65.

The schedule is:

Grades 3-5: 9-11 a.m.

Grades 6-8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Grades 9-12: 1-3 p.m.

You can register at www.walshbasketballcamps.com or email [email protected].

