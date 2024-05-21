Careflight called to three vehicle crash

Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, Greenville Twp. Rescue and Careflight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On May 21, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, Greenville Twp. Rescue and Careflight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Hogpath Road in reference to an accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed and silver 2002 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Shane Callahan, 23, of Troy was traveling Southeast on State Route 49 and was stopped to make a left turn onto Hogpath Road. A red 1997 Ford F150 driven by Raymond Perkin, 49, of Greenville failed to maintain assured clear distance striking the rear of Callahan’s vehicle. After the collision Perkins traveled into the northbound lane striking a blue 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Destiny Mills, 31, of Greenville. Callahan was treated and released at the scene by Arcanum Rescue. Ms. Mills was treated and released at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue. Perkins was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and was transported to Maimi Valley Hospital by Careflight with non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office