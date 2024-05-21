Three Greenville athletes move on to Division I Track and Field Regional tournament

Junior Brookelyn Schmidt took second in the discus throw. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Addie Klosterman took third in the high jump.

TROY — The Greenville boys and girls track and field teams competed in the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Southwest District tournament on May 15 and 17. Both the boys and girls finished 10th in the event. The top four in each event move on to regionals.

In the girls field events, senior Addie Klosterman took third in the high jump with a height of 5’. Junior Brookelyn Schmidt took second in discus with a distance of 114’05”.

In the boys field events, sophomore Johnny Barr took second in the high jump with a height of 6’02”.

The three athletes will compete in the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Southwest Regional tournament on May 22 and 24 at Dayton Welcome Stadium. The field events will start at 5 p.m. on both days.