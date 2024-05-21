Versailles girls track and field team finish as Division II runner-ups

Sophomore Katey Litten is a part of one of the three relay teams that will move on to regionals. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Elli Stammen takes first in the pole vault.

PIQUA — The Versailles girls track and field team finished as runner-ups in the OHSAA Division II Southwest Track and Field District tournament on May 16 and 18 at Piqua. The top four finishers in each event advance to Regionals.

The 4×200 meter relay team took first with a time of 1:47.78. Versailles also took first in the 4×400 with a time of 4:11.01. Versailles took second in the 4×800 with a time of 9:50.81.

In the individual track events, junior Miriam Gehret took fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.88.

In the field events, sophomore Elli Stammen took first in the pole vault with a height of 10’06”. Senior Heidi Stammen took fourth with a 10’06”. Senior Tori Tyo took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 36’05.75”.

The Division II Southwest Track and Field Regional tournament will be at Piqua on May 23 and 25. The field events will start at 5 p.m. on May 23 and at 11 a.m. on May 25. The track events will start an hour and a half after the field events start.