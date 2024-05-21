Versailles boys track and field finish as Division III District champions, more move on to Regionals

The Versailles boys track and field team take home the District championship trophy with a first place finish as a team. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bradford junior Avery Helman will move on to regionals in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

PIQUA — The OHSAA Division III Southwest Track and Field District tournament took place at Piqua on May 14 and 18. The top four finishers in each event will move on to regionals.

The Versailles boys team finish as District champions taking first place as a team. The Ansonia boys team finished as District runner-ups. Arcanum took ninth place, Bradford took 13th, Tri-Village took 14th and Franklin Monroe took 17th.

For the girls team standings, Ansonia finished as District runner-ups. Arcanum took fifth while Franklin Monroe took seventh. Tri-Village took tenth and Bradford took 11th.

In the girls relay events, Ansonia took second in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 52.29. Franklin Monroe took third with a 52.98 and Tri-Village took fourth with a 53.11. Ansonia and Franklin Monroe took third and fourth respectively in the 4×200 with times of 1:50.55 and 1:50.93. Franklin Monroe took third in the 4×400 with a time of 4:20.53. Arcanum took fourth in the 4×800 with a time of 10:38.97.

In the individual track events, Bradford junior Avery Helman took second in the 100 meter dash and Franklin Monroe sophomore Eavy Clark took fourth with times of 13.22 and 13.41. Helman also took third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.91. Ansonia sophomore Rose Barga took fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.70. Ansonia sophomore Lydia Hahn took third in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:40.31. Arcanum freshman Savannah Miller took second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.48. Miller also took second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.77.

In the field events, Ansonia sophomore Olivia Schmitmeyer took fourth in the high jump with a height of 4’08”. Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines took first in the long jump with a distance of 16’11.75”. Ansonia sophomore Olivia Creager took fourth with a distance of 16’1.25”. In the pole vault, Ansonia senior Colleen Steinmetz took first with a height of 11’08”. Franklin Monroe freshman Sydney Baker took second with 11’04” and Ansonia freshman London Reichert took third with the same height. Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten took second in the discus with a distance of 124’02”. Wooten also took second in the shot put with a throw of 39’01”.

In the boys relay events, Versailles took first place in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 44.72. Ansonia took first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:31.81 and Versailles took second with a 1:32.03. Versailles then took first in the 4×400 with a time of 3:30.31. Versailles also took first in the 4×800 with a time of 8:25.15.

In the individual track events, Versailles sophomore Conner Gibson took first with a time of 11.31. In the 200 meter dash, Versailles junior Tyler Barga took first with a time of 22.77 and Ansonia senior Wyatt Spencer took third with a 23.54. Ansonia junior Brayden Bromagem took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.36. Ansonia senior Matthew Lee took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:27.08 as Versailles sophomore Tony Moorman took second with a time of 4:29.06. In the 3200 meter run, Ansonia freshman Bennett Lehman took second with a time of 10:13.07 and Moorman took third with a 10:16.37. In the 110 meter hurdles, Bradford senior Owen Beachler took first with a time of 15.75. Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas took third with a 15.85 and Tri-Village sophomore Noah Finkbine took fourth with a 16.13. In the 300 meter hurdles, Beachler took second with a time of 41.17 and Arcanum senior Brady Lock took third with a 41.37.

In the field events, Lock took fourth in the high jump with a height of 6’. In the long jump, Spencer took first with a distance of 19’10”. Arcanum sophomore Charlie Weiss took second with 19’9.25”. In the pole vault, Shellhaas took first with a height of 14’10”. Versailles freshman Kade Schwartz took third with 12’06”. In discus, Versailles junior Leland Bolin took first with a distance of 154’05”. In shot put, Arcanum junior Truman Knaus took second with a distance of 48’05”. Tri-Village freshman Dominic Black took third with 44’11.25”.

The Division III Regionals will be at Troy on May 22 and May 24. The field events will start at 4:30 p.m. on May 22 and at 5 p.m. on May 24. The track events are scheduled to start an hour and a half after the field events start.