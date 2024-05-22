Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 29

DOMESTIC N/PROG: At 3:41 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a physical domestic that occurred at the 300 block of West Water Street on April 25. The complainant had visible injuries including two black eyes and a bruise extending across her nose. She stated she is in a romantic relationship with her live-in boyfriend Jeffery White, Sr., and on the 25th the two began arguing. He had got in her face and continued screaming at her before blocking her escape out the front door while recording her. He then became physical with her by grabbing her around the neck and began chocking her. The victim stated while she was being choked, she was able to grab an “arrow key holder” that was on a nearby table and struck White with it. White let go of her and proceeded to grab a wooden can that he then struck her in the face with and making her fall to her knees, gasping for air, as blood began pouring from her nose. The victim stated the argument stopped at this point. The victim advised that since the incident, White would not let her leave the residence and would block the door with his body. She was able to leave this day because she was to pick up food for him. Contact with White was made. He was sitting outside on the porch and began yelling at the officers. He was placed under arrest for domestic violence, and at that time he said he has cardiac history and needed to go to the hospital. the hospital medically cleared him, and he was taken to the jail. White was charged with felony domestic strangulation and unlawful restraint.

April 30

SUSP PERSON: At 1:27 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Main Street in reference to a subject knocking on the doors asking to buy drugs. Josiah Randall was located and he advised he knocked on the house to try and get out of the rain before he put his right hand in his right pants pocket. He was asked to remove his hand, and he did before putting it back in the same pocket. He pulled out a switch blade approximately 8-10 inches long that appeared to be partially opened. He was ordered to drop the knife, he did not initially comply with the order, and was ordered again before complying. Officers patted him down due to finding the knife and Randall continuously putting his hands in his pockets. Officers found two meth pipes, and without questioning, he stated he smokes meth to stay awake. Randall has a history of drug use, and because they found the pipes, a probable cause search was conducted. Officers did not locate anything else on his person despite Randall stating multiple times that he had a baggie in his pocket. He was warned for disorderly conduct for knocking on people’s doors at 1:30 a.m., trespassed from the residence, and issued a citation for possessing drug abuse instruments. He was released from the scene.

THEFT: At 10:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a theft that had occurred. The manager advised he had rented a portable 250 AMP Bobcat AC/DC Welder to William J. Abrams on April 2. He stated that he was expecting Abrams to bring it back on April 9. The manager stated that on April 12 he called Abram to check when he planned on returning it. The manager said Abram told him he needed the items for another week. When he called the week of April 15, he received a recording that the phone no longer takes calls. He also tried to make contact on April 22 and the 29th before contacting the Greenville Police Department. The manager said that if the police department was able to make contact with Abram and get the items returned he did not want charges: a Miller Welder 265 LP, running gear, a LP mount and hose kit, and LP Tank, and other miscellaneous items for the welder. The price of the missing items was listed at $17,374.60. On May 5 officers made contact with the emplyee who had contact with Abram who was able to identify him. This case will be sent to the prosecutors office for review.

