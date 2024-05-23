Chapter inducts officer, thanks students

Students helped with tornado clean up after the March tornado. Submitted photo

ANSONIA — On May 16, the Ansonia FFA held a meeting during lunch to induct their new officer team. During this meeting, they also thanked students for their efforts in the community clean-up from the March tornado, thanks to the generous donations from various farmers who were affected.

The 2023-2024 officers were retired and the 2024-2025 officers were installed. The retiring officers were President Makayla Stachler, Vice President Sophia Aultman, Secretary Avalyn Locke, Assistant Secretary Jayda Mangen, Reporter Ben Barnt, Treasurer Carl Schlechty, Assistant Treasurer Kiera Spencer, Sentinel Kody Schlechty, Student Advisor Austin Singer, Parliamentarian Troy Stuck, Historian Kensey Homan, Chaplin Kaeden Waymire.

The newly elected officers are President Avalyn Locke, Vice President Sophia Aultman, Secretary Kiera Spencer, Reporter Jayda Mangen, Treasurer Austin Singer, Sentinel Kensey Homan, Student Advisor Troy Stuck, Parliamentarian Grace Graf, Historian Kaitlyn Barga, Chaplin Kaitlyn Tollefson, and Assistant Student Advisor Ben Barnt.